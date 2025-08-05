Tolerance.ca
Why leisure matters for a good life, according to Aristotle

By Ross Channing Reed, Lecturer in Philosophy, Missouri University of Science and Technology
A philosopher argues that true leisure is when we can reflect on our real priorities, cultivate friendships and decide what kind of life we want to live.The Conversation


