These students cut air pollution near their schools – by taking aim at their parents’ idling cars
By Aria Yangfan Huang, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Anna Klas, Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
Clare Walter, Lecturer in Human Sciences and Health Geography, The University of Melbourne
Kate Lycett, Senior Lecturer in Child Health and NHMRC Early Career Fellow, Deakin University
Yichao Wang, Executive Dean Health Research Fellow, Deakin University
When parents leave their cars idling outside schools, pollution levels spike. The solution could be as simple as teaching children how to ask for change.
- Tuesday, August 5, 2025