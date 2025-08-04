Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments and police are tackling weapons in public – but they’re ignoring it in our homes

By Janet Ransley, Professor, Griffith Criminology Institute, Griffith University
Around half of all assaults and homicides that involve weapons happen in domestic settings, yet new laws overwhelmingly focus on public knife offences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
