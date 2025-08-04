Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trauma, stress and burnout among judges and magistrates could put the whole legal system at risk

By Kevin O’Sullivan, Associate Professor, School of Law, The University of Western Australia
Society needs efficient and well-functioning courts. In practice, that means we need judges and magistrates in good mental health.

However, a growing body of research shows these judicial officers are living with very concerning levels of stress and trauma.

A growing body of research


This is a worldwide problem.

One 2025 New Zealand study reported judges and magistrates had to contend with “enormous workloads, complex cases, unmanageable deadlines,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
