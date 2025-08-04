How do you feel about doing exams? Our research unearthed 4 types of test-takers
By Andrew J. Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Emma Burns, ARC DECRA fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Macquarie University
Joel Pearson, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, UNSW Sydney
Rebecca J. Collie, Scientia Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Roger Kennett, Researcher in educational neuroscience, UNSW Sydney
The study looked at students’ levels of confidence and anxiety, while monitoring their brain waves and sweat glands while they did a test.
