Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The right has filled a void on antisemitism – leaving the Jewish left without a language to talk about it

By Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
Left-wing Jewish political journalist Rachel Shabi delivers a nuanced take on antisemitism, legitimate criticism of Israel and the role of race and colonialism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s divorce rate is the lowest it’s been in 50 years. Why?
~ Some taxes are inefficient at any level. Even modest reforms will help
~ Financial stress is on the rise in Australia. Here’s what to do if money worries are affecting your mental health
~ Trauma, stress and burnout among judges and magistrates could put the whole legal system at risk
~ How do you feel about doing exams? Our research unearthed 4 types of test-takers
~ Eron Kiiza: Ugandan civilians must not be tried in military courts
~ Storm Floris: the weather is rarely this windy in August – which makes it more dangerous
~ Will the new James Bond embrace hi-tech gadgets in an age of AI? The films have a complicated history with technology
~ What we’ve learned in ten years about county lines drug dealing
~ What the world can learn from Korea’s 15th-century rain gauge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter