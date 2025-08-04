Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five things I wish people knew about supplements – by a nutritionist

By Rachel Woods, Senior Lecturer in Physiology, University of Lincoln
From collagen powders to immunity gummies, supplements are everywhere – in our Instagram feeds, on supermarket shelves and filling our bathroom cabinets. Promising better sleep, glowing skin, sharper focus or even a longer life, they’re marketed as quick fixes for modern health woes.

As a nutritionist, I’m often asked whether supplements are worth the money – and the answer is: it depends. Based on online claims, you might think they can cure almost anything.

While some supplements do have a valuable role in certain circumstances, they are often misunderstood and frequently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
