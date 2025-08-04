Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Plastics Treaty, End Pollution at its Source

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A prop depicting a water tap with cascading plastic bottles is displayed by activists near the Shaw Centre venue of negotiations for the global plastics treaty, in Ottawa, Canada, April 23, 2024. © 2024 Kyaw Soe Oo/Reuters Countries will resume negotiations in Geneva on August 5, 2025, on a global plastics treaty. Previous talks have stalled amid deep divisions over key issues. To make the treaty meaningful, countries need to tackle plastic pollution at its source by limiting production, including by phasing out fossil fuels and subsidies.Each year,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
