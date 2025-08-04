Meet ‘lite intermediate black holes,’ the supermassive black hole’s smaller, much more mysterious cousin
By Bill Smith, Ph.D. Candidate in Physics & Astronomy, Vanderbilt University
Karan Jani, Assistant Professor of Physics & Astronomy, Vanderbilt University
Krystal Ruiz-Rocha, Ph.D. Candidate in Physics & Astronomy, Vanderbilt University
Too big to come from a dying star and too small to inhabit the center of a galaxy, these black holes are a puzzle that scientists are using LIGO to investigate.
