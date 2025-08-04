Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For America’s 35M small businesses, tariff uncertainty hits especially hard

By Peter Boumgarden, Professor of Family Enterprise, Washington University in St. Louis
Dilawar Syed, Associate Professor of Instruction, Department of Business, Government and Society, The University of Texas at Austin
Imagine it’s April 2025 and you’re the owner of a small but fast-growing e-commerce business. Historically, you’ve sourced products from China, but the president just announced tariffs of 145% on these goods. Do you set up operations in Thailand – requiring new investment and a lot of work – or wait until there’s more clarity on trade? What if waiting too long means you miss your chance to pull it off?

This isn’t a hypothetical – it’s a real dilemma faced by a real business owner…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For Plastics Treaty, End Pollution at its Source
~ Beyond brute strength: A fresh look at Samson’s search for intimacy in the Hebrew Bible
~ Plantation tourism, memory and the uneasy economics of heritage in the American South
~ Fetal autopsies could help prevent stillbirths, but too often they are used to blame mothers for pregnancy loss
~ Fixing Michigan’s teacher shortage isn’t just about getting more recruits
~ PBS accounts for nearly half of first graders’ most frequently watched educational TV and video programs
~ Meet ‘lite intermediate black holes,’ the supermassive black hole’s smaller, much more mysterious cousin
~ 2 spacecraft flew exactly in line to imitate a solar eclipse, capture a stunning image and test new tech
~ If everyone in the world turned on the lights at the same time, what would happen?
~ National parks are key conservation areas for wildlife and natural resources
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter