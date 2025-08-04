Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The global health system can build back better after US aid cuts – here’s how

By Jonathan E. Cohen, Professor of Clinical Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine and Director of Policy Engagement, Institute on Inequalities in Global Health, University of Southern California, University of Southern California
Steep cuts in US government funding have thrown much of the field of global health into a state of fear and uncertainty. Once a crown jewel of US foreign policy, valued at some US$12 billion a year, global health has been relegated to a corner of a restructured State Department governed by an “America…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For Plastics Treaty, End Pollution at its Source
~ Beyond brute strength: A fresh look at Samson’s search for intimacy in the Hebrew Bible
~ Plantation tourism, memory and the uneasy economics of heritage in the American South
~ Fetal autopsies could help prevent stillbirths, but too often they are used to blame mothers for pregnancy loss
~ Fixing Michigan’s teacher shortage isn’t just about getting more recruits
~ PBS accounts for nearly half of first graders’ most frequently watched educational TV and video programs
~ Meet ‘lite intermediate black holes,’ the supermassive black hole’s smaller, much more mysterious cousin
~ 2 spacecraft flew exactly in line to imitate a solar eclipse, capture a stunning image and test new tech
~ If everyone in the world turned on the lights at the same time, what would happen?
~ National parks are key conservation areas for wildlife and natural resources
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter