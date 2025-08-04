Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should back-to-school require parent fundraising? Ontario schools are woefully underfunded, and families pay the price

By Lana Parker, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Windsor
Ontario educators in a recent study discuss how underfunding affects day-to-day schooling, and places a burden on families for fees and fundraising.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
