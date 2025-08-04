Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccine hesitancy: How social and technological issues converged to spawn mistrust

By Emanuele Blasioli, PhD Candidate in Management Science, DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University
Elkafi Hassini, Professor, DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University
The rise in vaccine-preventable diseases around the world is threatening decades of progress in public health and putting millions of people at risk.

The decline in vaccination coverage in the United States illustrates the global problem. Rates of most routine vaccinations recommended for children by age 24 months by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which focus on 15 potentially…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
