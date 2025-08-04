Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: 5 years without justice for port explosion victims, comprehensive and unobstructed investigation needed

By Amnesty International
Lebanese authorities have yet to deliver truth and justice for the victims and their families five years after the devastating Beirut port explosion on 4 August 2020, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. It is imperative to conduct a comprehensive and unobstructed investigation that establishes the full chain of responsibility. The blast, which […] The post Lebanon: 5 years without justice for port explosion victims, comprehensive and unobstructed investigation needed  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
