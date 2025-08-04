Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Five Years Without Justice for Port Explosion Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of the victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut blast hold portraits of their loved ones on the fourth anniversary of the blast, August 4, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo / Hussein (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities have yet to deliver truth and justice for the victims and their families five years after the devastating Beirut port explosion on August 4, 2020, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. It is imperative to conduct a comprehensive and unobstructed investigation that establishes the full chain of responsibility. The blast, which killed at least…


© Human Rights Watch -
