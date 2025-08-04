Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jane Austen was a satirist – why isn’t she treated like one?

By Adam J Smith, Associate Professor in 18th-century Literature, York St John University
From the pompous vanity of Sir Walter Elliot in Persuasion (1817), to the shallow reading habits of Isabella in Northanger Abbey (1817), few characters in the works of Jane Austen are spared the gentle satire of her famously ironic narrative voice. Similarly, some of her best remembered characters, like Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice (1813), are more than willing to share a sarcastic retort or wry observation.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
