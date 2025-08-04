Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese national accused under foreign interference law of spying on Buddhists

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A Chinese woman has appeared in the ACT magistrates court on Monday accused of foreign interference, by allegedly covertly collecting information about a Canberra Buddhist association.

Police arrested the woman, an Australian permanent resident, on Saturday, after searching homes in Canberra. Electronic devices were seized.

The Australian Federal Police and ASIO announced in a joint statement the AFP would allege the women “was tasked by a Public Security Bureau of China to covertly gather information about the Canberra branch of Guan Yin Citta, a Buddhist association”.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
