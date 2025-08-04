Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research: Endemic anoa and babirusa show surprising resilience on small islands

By Sabhrina Gita Aninta, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Copenhagen

● Small-island populations are thriving in their small numbers.

● Small islands can be natural refugia for endangered megafauna.

● Protecting ecosystems on small islands is crucial for national conservation plans.

Animal populations on small islands are often thought to be unlikely to survive in the long term. Continued exploitation of small islands—such as mining in Raja Ampat,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
