Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Krissy Barrett becomes first woman Australian Federal Police commissioner

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Krissy Barrett has been appointed the first female commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, replacing Reece Kershaw, who is retiring ahead of the end of his term.

As a deputy commissioner since 2024, Barrett has managed the national security portfolio. Her responsibilities have included counter terrorism, special investigations, and foreign interference and espionage.

Announcing her appointment at a news conference in Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Barrett was renowned for her leadership capability. “I’ve certainly seen that firsthand in the dealings…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
