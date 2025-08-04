Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weapons and violence: how does Australia stack up against other similar countries?

By Alex Simpson, Associate Professor in Criminology, Macquarie University
Vincent Hurley, Lecturer in Criminology, police and policing, Dept of Security Studies & Criminology, Macquarie University, Macquarie University
Across five days in April 2024, seven people were killed in five separate knife-related attacks in Sydney.

Two in particular caught huge media attention: the deadly Westfield Bondi attacks and the Wakeley church attack on Bishop Mari Emmanuel.

Three further attacks, including a stabbing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
