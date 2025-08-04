Tolerance.ca
As a carer, I’ve spent hours in waiting rooms. My new artwork explores these liminal spaces

By Danica I. J. Knežević, Sessional Lecturer, Faculty of Education and Arts, Australian Catholic University
I have spent a lot of time in waiting rooms. Not only because my mum used to be a medical receptionist for a doctor for the first 17 years of my life. She was also disabled, and a single mother, and we lived with my grandparents.

My grandfather was blind and had dementia. My grandmother had Lewy body dementia. Their daughter, my mum, survived poliomyelitis at 18 months old and now has post-polio…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
