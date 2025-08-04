Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ is looking for a deal over Trump’s new tariffs – that could come with a high political price

By Jane Kelsey, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Governments are scrambling to cut deals before new US tariffs kick in on August 7. But with Trump using the process for political leverage, NZ must tread carefully.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
