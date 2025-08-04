Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ingenious things trees do that human designers can learn from

By Stanislav Roudavski, Founder of Deep Design Lab and Senior Lecturer in Digital Architectural Design, The University of Melbourne
Research on Tasmania’s large old trees has given designers good reason to reflect on the many things about trees that humans don’t value enough. Here’s the top five.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not your grandma’s Tai Chi: Master Sun reveals the truth behind the flow
~ Your phone is covered in germs: a tech expert explains how to clean it without doing damage
~ Easier for Labor to form government in Tasmania than Liberals after final election results
~ As a carer, I’ve spent hours in waiting rooms. My new artwork explores these liminal spaces
~ NZ is looking for a deal over Trump’s new tariffs – that could come with a high political price
~ World Athletics’ mandatory genetic test for women athletes is misguided. I should know – I discovered the relevant gene in 1990
~ Looking to warm up with a sauna this winter? Here are 5 tips to enjoy it safely
~ Your say: week beginning August 4
~ ‘Go woke, go broke’ is no longer true. Socially aware capitalism is the future of corporate responsibility
~ Economists want a carbon price comeback – but does Australia have the political courage?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter