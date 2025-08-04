Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Looking to warm up with a sauna this winter? Here are 5 tips to enjoy it safely

By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Jem Cheng, Postdoctoral Research Associate in the Thermal Ergonomics Laboratory, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Sauna bathing is booming in Australia. Once considered a luxury experience or only a Nordic tradition, saunas are now part of the everyday for many Australians. They’re commonly found in gyms, hotels, leisure centres, and even in homes.

A traditional Finnish sauna is usually a wooden room heated to between 70°C and 100°C. People sit or lie inside to expose…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
