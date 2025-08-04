Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Your say: week beginning August 4

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Trump turns on his leading supporters, caring for parents who didn’t show much care themselves: an edited selection of your feedback on our stories.The Conversation


