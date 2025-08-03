Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Economists want a carbon price comeback – but does Australia have the political courage?

By Felicity Deane, Professor of Trade Law and Taxation, Queensland University of Technology
Bold economic ideas are flowing ahead of next month’s roundtable convened by the Albanese government, aimed at boosting Australia’s productivity and economy, and repairing the budget. Among the biggest ideas to emerge is: should Australia resurrect its carbon price?

Many respected economists say the answer is a firm yes. Among them are former Treasury secretary Ken Henry, policy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
