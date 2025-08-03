Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Faith, courage and reconsidering the ‘enemy’: two novels drawing on family history shed light on Australia’s marginalised past

By Liz Evans, Adjunct Researcher, English and Writing, University of Tasmania
A vivid Torres Strait Islander story emphasising the tragedy of colonial rule and a slow-burning postwar tale of a white woman in Japan are engaging historical novels.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Go woke, go broke’ is no longer true. Socially aware capitalism is the future of corporate responsibility
~ Economists want a carbon price comeback – but does Australia have the political courage?
~ We’re not minimising the cost of the net zero transition. These reforms will help
~ What we don’t talk about when we talk about missing people
~ Researchers watched 150 episodes of Bluey – they found it can teach kids about resilience for real life
~ Why do I feel so emotional when I listen to music from my teenage years?
~ How corruption scandals in Croatia’s healthcare sector undermine democracy
~ Watchdogs warn of lack of transparency in Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential candidate selection process
~ Ubuntu matters: rural South Africans believe community care should go hand-in-hand with development
~ Drones, disinformation and guns-for-hire are reshaping conflict in Africa: new book tracks the trends
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter