Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ubuntu matters: rural South Africans believe community care should go hand-in-hand with development

By Simphiwe Gongqa, PhD candidate, Rhodes University
Sally Matthews, Associate Professor of Political and International Studies, Rhodes University
The failure of many development initiatives has led some scholars, especially those associated with the post-development and decolonial schools of thought, to call for alternatives to development.

The idea of development is a very influential way of explaining inequalities between different parts of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
