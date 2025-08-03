Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drones, disinformation and guns-for-hire are reshaping conflict in Africa: new book tracks the trends

By Alessandro Arduino, Affiliate Lecturer, King's College London
Alessandro Arduino has researched Africa’s security affairs with a particular focus on the use of private military companies and other guns-for-hire across the continent. In his latest book, Money for Mayhem, Arduino examines how military privatisation intersects with international power dynamics. Drawing on fieldwork, interviews and firsthand data, he tracks actors from Russia, China and the Middle East…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ubuntu matters: rural South Africans believe community care should go hand-in-hand with development
~ Communities near South Africa’s Kruger National Park prefer wildlife-friendly ways to earn a living over killing animals
~ Wursita: Paving a path to promote the Javanese language in digital spaces
~ Digital blackout: How internet shutdowns devastate the economy and daily life in North Waziristan, Pakistan
~ Goma: Mental health support for conflict victims required for sustainable peace in DRC
~ Taiwan ponders why the mass recall of pro-China lawmakers failed
~ Haiti: More than 1,500 killed between April and June
~ Greek protesters block military cargo bound for Israel
~ Angola: Authorities must investigate allegations of unlawful use of force that killed 22 people during strike
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader’s Trial Again Postponed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS