Human Rights Observatory

Communities near South Africa’s Kruger National Park prefer wildlife-friendly ways to earn a living over killing animals

By Neil D’Cruze, Research Strategic Lead, Canopy, and Visiting Researcher, Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU), University of Oxford
Angie Elwin, Head of Research at World Animal Protection and Visiting Research Fellow at, Manchester Metropolitan University
Herbert Ntuli, Senior Lecturer, University of Pretoria
For low-income communities living on the borders of game reserves, the benefits of trophy hunting are few. There are 10 better ways that they could earn a living.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
