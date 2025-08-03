Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wursita: Paving a path to promote the Javanese language in digital spaces

By Adien Gunarta
On May 24–25, 2025, “Wursita” workshop gathered participants in Sleman, Yogyakarta to explore digital strategies for revitalizing Javanese, a widely spoken yet unrecognized and underrepresented Austronesian language.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
