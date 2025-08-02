Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital blackout: How internet shutdowns devastate the economy and daily life in North Waziristan, Pakistan

By Farooq Mahsud
A ten-day internet and mobile shutdown in North Waziristan from July 7-17 severely disrupted the local economy, education, and businesses before partial restoration following negotiations with Jirga (tribal council).


© Global Voices
