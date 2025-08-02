Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Goma: Mental health support for conflict victims required for sustainable peace in DRC

By Laura
The trauma people experience during the conflict between the Congolese armed forces and the M23 Rebel Movement in eastern DRC isn’t just physical. The psychological impact is just as heavy.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Digital blackout: How internet shutdowns devastate the economy and daily life in North Waziristan, Pakistan
~ Taiwan ponders why the mass recall of pro-China lawmakers failed
~ Greek protesters block military cargo bound for Israel
~ Angola: Authorities must investigate allegations of unlawful use of force that killed 22 people during strike
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader’s Trial Again Postponed
~ Italy: EU Court ruling on ‘safe countries of origin’ is a heavy blow to Italy-Albania migration deal
~ How Safety-by-Design tech can end technology-facilitated gender-based violence in Africa
~ Peptides: performance-boosting, anti-ageing drugs or dangerous snake oil?
~ Climate change: new method can more accurately attribute environmental harm to individual polluters
~ School’s out – but as young people paint, skateboard and play with their friends, they’re still learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter