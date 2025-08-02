Tolerance.ca
Taiwan ponders why the mass recall of pro-China lawmakers failed

By Oiwan Lam
Antagonistic political rhetoric has fueled the pro-China conspiracy theory that the recall campaign was a means to consolidate the ruling party's power and suppress political dissent.


Global Voices
~ Greek protesters block military cargo bound for Israel
~ Angola: Authorities must investigate allegations of unlawful use of force that killed 22 people during strike
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader’s Trial Again Postponed
~ Italy: EU Court ruling on ‘safe countries of origin’ is a heavy blow to Italy-Albania migration deal
~ How Safety-by-Design tech can end technology-facilitated gender-based violence in Africa
~ Peptides: performance-boosting, anti-ageing drugs or dangerous snake oil?
~ Climate change: new method can more accurately attribute environmental harm to individual polluters
~ School’s out – but as young people paint, skateboard and play with their friends, they’re still learning
~ What will it take for China to arrest its declining birth rate?
~ Trump’s new tariff regime has begun after months of chaos and uncertainty. But is his approach working?
