Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzanian Opposition Leader’s Trial Again Postponed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a former Chadema party presidential candidate, at the magistrate court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 16, 2025. ( © 2025 Emmanuel Herman/Reuters This week, a Tanzanian court postponed the politically motivated treason trial of political opposition leader Tundu Lissu for the fifth time. Since treason is a capital offense, Lissu, who was arrested in April, cannot be released on bail and will remain in custody until the trial, now scheduled for August 13, is completed. This postponement comes amidst growing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
