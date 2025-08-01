Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: EU Court ruling on ‘safe countries of origin’ is a heavy blow to Italy-Albania migration deal

By Amnesty International
Reacting to today’s ruling by the European Union (EU) Court of Justice (ECJ) that Italy’s rules on designating certain countries of origin as ‘safe’ for people seeking asylum was incompatible with EU law, Adriana Tidona, Migration Researcher at Amnesty International, said:    “Today’s significant ruling deals a heavy blow to the harmful Italy-Albania migration deal to offshore […] The post Italy: EU Court ruling on ‘safe countries of origin’ is a heavy blow to Italy-Albania migration deal appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
