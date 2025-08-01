Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peptides: performance-boosting, anti-ageing drugs or dangerous snake oil?

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
For a growing number of middle-aged men, ageing no longer means surrendering to sagging skin, sore joints or slowing metabolism. Instead, it’s becoming a science experiment. The new frontier? Injectable peptides – experimental compounds that promise rapid recovery, fat loss and muscle gains with the ease of a twice-daily to weekly jab.

Once confined to elite labs and obscure bodybuilding forums, these amino acid chains are now flooding


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy: EU Court ruling on ‘safe countries of origin’ is a heavy blow to Italy-Albania migration deal
~ How Safety-by-Design tech can end technology-facilitated gender-based violence in Africa
~ Climate change: new method can more accurately attribute environmental harm to individual polluters
~ School’s out – but as young people paint, skateboard and play with their friends, they’re still learning
~ What will it take for China to arrest its declining birth rate?
~ Trump’s new tariff regime has begun after months of chaos and uncertainty. But is his approach working?
~ The treaty meant to control nuclear risks is under strain 80 years after the US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
~ Why the US is letting China win on energy innovation
~ Young carers face higher risks of depression, anxiety and lost futures – and most receive no support
~ Technology could open up new ways to track prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter