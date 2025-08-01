Climate change: new method can more accurately attribute environmental harm to individual polluters
By Shashi Kant Yadav, Lecturer, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Gitanjali Nain Gill, Professor of Environmetal Law, Northumbria University, Newcastle
A small coastal community in Kivalina, Alaska sued several major oil and gas companies, including Exxon Mobil, in 2008. Local representatives argued that greenhouse gas emissions from these companies were contributing to the erosion of the coastline and causing irreversible damage to their village by heating the climate.
But the US Court of Appeals dismissed the claim, citing a lack of evidence linking the corporate emissions with coastal erosion.
- Friday, August 1st 2025