Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the US is letting China win on energy innovation

By Stephen Lezak, Programme Manager at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
During the cold war, the US and Soviet Union were locked in a desperate race to develop cutting‑edge technologies like long-range missiles and satellites. Fast forward to today and the frontiers of global technology have pivoted to AI and next‑generation energy.

In one domain, AI, the US has far outpaced any other nation – though China looks to be closing the gap. In the other, energy, it has just tied its shoelaces together. The reason…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy: EU Court ruling on ‘safe countries of origin’ is a heavy blow to Italy-Albania migration deal
~ How Safety-by-Design tech can end technology-facilitated gender-based violence in Africa
~ Peptides: performance-boosting, anti-ageing drugs or dangerous snake oil?
~ Climate change: new method can more accurately attribute environmental harm to individual polluters
~ School’s out – but as young people paint, skateboard and play with their friends, they’re still learning
~ What will it take for China to arrest its declining birth rate?
~ Trump’s new tariff regime has begun after months of chaos and uncertainty. But is his approach working?
~ The treaty meant to control nuclear risks is under strain 80 years after the US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
~ Young carers face higher risks of depression, anxiety and lost futures – and most receive no support
~ Technology could open up new ways to track prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter