Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Enjoyed together, Red Dwarf and Jane Austen offer a lesson in immersive world building

By Emma Newport, Associate Professor in English Literature, University of Sussex
Like the confines of a mining ship in deep space, the plot of an Austen novel is less small than it is dense and claustrophobic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
