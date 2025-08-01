Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Iraq: Lawmakers must ensure that new law does not unduly restrict freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly

By Amnesty International
Ahead of a parliamentary vote on a draft Law on Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Assembly planned for the Iraqi Parliament’s session this Saturday 2 August, Razaw Salihy, Amnesty International’s Iraq Researcher, said:    Lawmakers must vote against or propose amendments to any laws that would add to the arsenal of tools that the authorities […] The post Iraq: Lawmakers must ensure that new law does not unduly restrict freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
