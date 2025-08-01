Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shingles vaccination rates rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, but major gaps remain for underserved groups

By Jialing Lin, Research fellow in Health Systems, International Centre for Future Health Systems, UNSW Sydney
Vaccination against shingles increased among adults age 50 and older in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not equally across all population groups. That’s the key finding from a new study my colleagues and I published in the journal Vaccine.

Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese goes to Garma with economic message, amid disappointing progress on Closing the Gap
~ Quantum scheme protects videos from prying eyes and tampering
~ As wrestling fans reel from the sudden death of Hulk Hogan, a cardiologist explains how to live long and healthy − and avoid chronic disease
~ The World Court just ruled countries can be held liable for climate change damage – what does that mean for the US?
~ From printing presses to Facebook feeds: What yesterday’s witch hunts have in common with today’s misinformation crisis
~ Historian uncovers evidence of second mass grave of Irish immigrant railroaders in Pennsylvania who suffered from cholera, violence and xenophobia
~ A university bookshop in Ibadan tells the story of Nigeria’s rich publishing culture
~ The ‘Next’ big thing? Turkey's new social platform faces scrutiny over ‘domestic’ label
~ Marine climate interventions can have unintended consequences – we need to manage the risks
~ Gaza: Israeli Killings of Palestinians Seeking Food Are War Crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter