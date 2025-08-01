The World Court just ruled countries can be held liable for climate change damage – what does that mean for the US?
By Lauren Gifford, Faculty, Ecosystem Science & Sustainability; Director, Soil Carbon Solutions Center, Colorado State University
Daimeon Shanks-Dumont, Doctoral candidate in Law and Social Policy, University of California, Berkeley
The ruling stems from the harm island nations are suffering as sea level rises, and it opens a door for future claims for reparations. But getting to that point isn’t so simple.
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 1st 2025