Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marine climate interventions can have unintended consequences – we need to manage the risks

By Emily M. Ogier, Associate Professor in Marine Social Science, University of Tasmania
Gretta Pecl, Professor, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies and Director of the Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
Tiffany Morrison, Professor, School of Geography, Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Farming seaweed, changing ocean chemistry, breeding corals and restoring mangroves could help fight climate change – if assessed and managed responsibly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ‘Next’ big thing? Turkey's new social platform faces scrutiny over ‘domestic’ label
~ Gaza: Israeli Killings of Palestinians Seeking Food Are War Crimes
~ Global Voices News Quiz: Week of July 28 2025
~ Is Australia becoming a more violent country?
~ As the United Nations lays off staff, can the world still come together to make a difference?
~ Wood fires, warm drinks, hot water bottles: 5 expert tips on how to avoid burns this winter
~ Governments are becoming increasingly secretive. Here’s how they can be made to be more transparent
~ Why UK recognition of a Palestinian state should not be conditional on Israel’s actions
~ ‘The great mass of waters killed many thousands’: how earthquakes and tsunamis shook ancient Greece and Rome
~ Houthi Video of False Confessions an Apparent War Crime
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter