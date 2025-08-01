Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Killings of Palestinians Seeking Food Are War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians at a US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution site for humanitarian aid in the “Netzarim Corridor, "central Gaza Strip, May 29, 2025.  © 2025 Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images US-backed Israeli forces and private contractors have put in place a flawed, militarized aid distribution system that has turned aid distributions into regular bloodbaths.The dire humanitarian situation is a direct result of Israel’s use of starvation of civilians as a weapon of war—a war crime—as well as Israel’s continued intentional deprivation of aid…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
