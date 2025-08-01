Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments are becoming increasingly secretive. Here’s how they can be made to be more transparent

By Gabrielle Appleby, Professor of Law, UNSW Law School, UNSW Sydney
As freedom of information disclosures decrease and less documents are available for public scrutiny, we need better ways to hold politicians to account.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
