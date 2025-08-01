Tolerance.ca
‘The great mass of waters killed many thousands’: how earthquakes and tsunamis shook ancient Greece and Rome

By Konstantine Panegyres, Lecturer in Classics and Ancient History, The University of Western Australia
Huge upheavals of the land and sea were facts of life in the ancient world, just as they are today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
