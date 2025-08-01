Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Houthi Video of False Confessions an Apparent War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Eternity C sinks after it was struck by a Houthi missile on July 8, 2025, on the Red Sea. © 2025 Houthi Media Center/Getty Images Videos released by the Houthis on July 27, 2025, showing several crew members from a sunken ship who apparently have been detained for weeks is an outrage on their personal dignity, an apparent war crime.The Houthis, who control much of Yemen, attacked and sunk the Eternity C, a commercial ship, earlier in July. In the videos, the crew members repeat the Houthis’ false claims that the ship had been headed to Israel, raising concerns…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
