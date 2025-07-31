Here’s how you can make your garden a safe and biodiverse space for urban wildlife
By Ann Dale, Professor Emerita, Environment & Sustainability, Royal Roads University
Sabrina Careri, Lab Manager and Senior Research Analyst, Ecological Design Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Biodiversity is essential to mitigating and adapting to climate change, enhancing the resilience of ecosystems and safeguarding the ecological functions that all living beings depend on for survival.
There is little…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 31, 2025