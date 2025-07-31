Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: libertarian tech titan Peter Thiel helped make JD Vance. The Republican kingmaker’s influence is growing

By Luke Munn, Research Fellow, Digital Cultures & Societies, The University of Queensland
Peter Thiel has been described as the most influential right-wing intellectual of the past 20 years. He’s funded both JD Vance and Donald Trump. Who is he?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
